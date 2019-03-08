Honiton ladies bowl to success in Over-50s League meeting with Pinces Gardens
PUBLISHED: 13:47 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 23 July 2019
Archant
Honiton ladies' enjoyed success in their Over-50s League match at home to Pinces Gardens, winning 34-27, writes Joan Mackintosh.
The top Honiton rink was the one of T Lambert, D Courtney, S. Hiscocks, who won 27-9. The result saw Honiton bank four points and Pinces took two for their efforts.
In a second league outing, this time away at Crediton Green, Honiton won 39-28 to again bank four points while the opposition got two.
Top rink honours at Crediton went to Y Williams, H Chambers and J Sherwood, 26-6.
In the match against Seaton Blue, Seaton proved to have the stronger teams. However, the Honiton team of T Lambert, D Courtney, S Hiscocks, put up a strong fight before being edged out by just the one shot.
In the men's Over-60s Triples League, Honiton A travelled Hemyock where they won 45-30 and so banked six points. The top rink was the one of W Heard, R Rogers, T Pipe.
There were also a couple of mixed friendly matches played last week. The first was a triples match against visiting Belmont who were beaten 63-50 with the top home rink honours going to K Clarke, J Mitchell, M Bright (19-8).
The other match was against a strong Tiverton Borough that won the contest 65-59. In this match the top Honiton rink was the one of D Linley, M Richards, D Courtney, 15-13.