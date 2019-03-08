Honiton ladies bowl to success in Over-50s League meeting with Pinces Gardens

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:47 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 23 July 2019

Members of Honiton Bowling Club manned their stand at Honiton’s Charter Day, inviting people to come and join us at our open day and learn to bowl. Picture HONITON BOWLLS CLUB

Honiton ladies' enjoyed success in their Over-50s League match at home to Pinces Gardens, winning 34-27, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Honiton Bowling Club hosted the South West Counties Ladies League match last week between Worcester and Cornwall. The winning team being Worcester. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB.Honiton Bowling Club hosted the South West Counties Ladies League match last week between Worcester and Cornwall. The winning team being Worcester. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB.

The top Honiton rink was the one of T Lambert, D Courtney, S. Hiscocks, who won 27-9. The result saw Honiton bank four points and Pinces took two for their efforts.

In a second league outing, this time away at Crediton Green, Honiton won 39-28 to again bank four points while the opposition got two.

Top rink honours at Crediton went to Y Williams, H Chambers and J Sherwood, 26-6.

In the match against Seaton Blue, Seaton proved to have the stronger teams. However, the Honiton team of T Lambert, D Courtney, S Hiscocks, put up a strong fight before being edged out by just the one shot.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, Honiton A travelled Hemyock where they won 45-30 and so banked six points. The top rink was the one of W Heard, R Rogers, T Pipe.

There were also a couple of mixed friendly matches played last week. The first was a triples match against visiting Belmont who were beaten 63-50 with the top home rink honours going to K Clarke, J Mitchell, M Bright (19-8).

The other match was against a strong Tiverton Borough that won the contest 65-59. In this match the top Honiton rink was the one of D Linley, M Richards, D Courtney, 15-13.

