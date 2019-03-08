Advanced search

Honiton ladies' Captain's Prize joy for Sarah Dawe

PUBLISHED: 09:23 24 July 2019

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Archant

The Honiton ladies Monthly Stableford was also a chance to win the Captain's Prize for the best score of the day, writes Ann Desmoulins.

With glorious weather still prevailing and a very dry course some very good scores were posted, none better than that of Sarah Dawe who won the Captain's Prize.

Her score was one of four of 39 points, but she took first place after countback had come into play.

In terms of the overall days results: Silver Division was won by Henrietta Bradshaw with 39 points on countback from Janet Hughes with third place going to Elizabeth Ward, 36, and fourth place went to Linda Blundell, 35.

In Bronze One the winner, with 36 points, was Lesley Oxenham with Jane Watts, 35, second and third, after countback, was Brenda Hyde, 34.

Bronze Two was won by Sarah Dawe on 39 points and again countback was called into play with Jan Portlock, who also scored 39, edged into second place. The nine-hole competition was won by Susan Armstrong with 18 points.

