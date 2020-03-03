Honiton ladies celebrate Leap Year in crafting style

No play was possible during the past week at Honiton Golf Club but that did not deter the ladies section from getting busy crafting. Picture HGC Archant

The past week was yet another where action out on the golf course was impossible owing to the on-going rain issues, writes Anne Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, the ladies of Honiton Golf Club used the lack of 'course action' to make a point of celebrating 'Leap Year'!

One of the talented craft ladies in the section, Elizabeth Ward, knitted three frogs and those present drew for the honour of winning one.

Meanwhile, we continue to live in the hope that the rain gods will grow tired of what they have been throwing our way to allow us to get back out on the course on a regular basis.