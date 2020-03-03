Honiton ladies celebrate Leap Year in crafting style
PUBLISHED: 13:25 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 03 March 2020
Archant
The past week was yet another where action out on the golf course was impossible owing to the on-going rain issues, writes Anne Desmoulins.
However, the ladies of Honiton Golf Club used the lack of 'course action' to make a point of celebrating 'Leap Year'!
One of the talented craft ladies in the section, Elizabeth Ward, knitted three frogs and those present drew for the honour of winning one.
Meanwhile, we continue to live in the hope that the rain gods will grow tired of what they have been throwing our way to allow us to get back out on the course on a regular basis.