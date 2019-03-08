Advanced search

Honiton ladies Criss-Cross Stableford success for Jane Watts

PUBLISHED: 12:18 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 08 March 2019

The Honiton ladies enjoyed sunshine for their latest outing, a fun competition, a ‘Criss-Cross’ ladies’ Stableford played over 14 holes, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The format for this competition involves only the scores from second holes being counted, with each of the first seven being matched with the subsequent seven in strict numerical order and the best score for each pair of holes being counted.

With this being one of those popular ‘bring-and-win’ events, every player won a prize with the winner getting first selection followed by second, third, fourth etc.

It was competition organiser Jane Watts who took first place with a score of 20 points. Brenda Hyde took second place with 19 points and there were several players who carded scores between 18 and 15.

No one went away empty-handed!

