Honiton ladies Del Cup competition success for Olwen Eaton

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Honiton ladies completed the Del Cup competition last week, writes Ann Desmoulins.

This is a two round competition with the second round played last week and the overall winner turned out to be Olwen Eaton with scores of 41 and 35 points which represents a great achievement.

The Silver Division winner was Ann Trayling with 38 points with the minor places going to Janet Hughes (35) and Vicki Rogers (34).

Bronze One was won by an elated Steph Barnes with an amazing 42 points with the minor places going to Cathy Uttley (41) and Gill Johnson (35).

Bronze Two was won by Linda McLaughlin with 39 points (welcome back Linda). Second was vice-captain Vera Richardson 33 and third was Danusia White on 32.

With all those good scores, some serious handicap reductions can be expected!

There were 54 seniors that took part in their August Medal competition and, as if a reminder was needed that Autumn is on its way, early starters had to contend with a heavy dew!

That did give rise to comments that it would be easier to play later as the ball would run further.

However, that was dispelled in Division One by Dave Maggs, who won the competition with a nett 66 and he was off in the second group at 8.06am!

Second place went to Tony Williams with a nett 67; he too was an early starter.

Third was Rob Stickland with a nett 67 and fourth was Phil Deacon, nett 68.

In Division Two the winner was John Harvey with nett 71, winning on countback from John Chew, 71.

Third place went to Robert Canterbury with a nett 73 and fourth was Bob Cockett with nett 74.

There were four twos each winning six balls. The twos were scored by Tony Williams on the 12th and on the second by Rob Stickland, Steve Blundell and Kit Barker.

The Coppers played a Hare and Hounds competition. This format is team three-ball with the highest handicapper the 'hare', adding their Stableford score of one of the two 'hounds'.

There were five teams playing and the competition was very close with only three points separating the first team from the last.

The outright winners with 38 points were Diane Rider, Mary Pike and Steve Leyland.