Honiton ladies enjoy first Open of the year after lifting of restrictions

Golf club and ball Archant

Honiton ladies hosted one of the few Opens, albeit postponed from its original date owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, to take place in Devon so far this year, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Because of on-going pandemic restrictions, a reduction in the normal numbers for such an event was necessary, though many of our regular supporters of these events entered.

Indeed, the competition afforded many the first opportunity in a considerable time to play on another course and all who took part were clearly delighted to be able to do so.

The popular, Honiton one-two-three Waltz was the format, played in three, and ably assisted by the glorious weather, wonderful condition of the course and safety procedures put in place for their protection, everyone enjoyed a lovely day out.

The club’s caterer, Emma, and her team, installed their mobile snack bar in a prominent position in the car park, providing tasty food and hot and cold beverages which proved popular as the usual halfway hut could not be used.

A total of 90 ladies played, of which 76 were visitors from local clubs; Axe Cliff, Churston, East Devon, Exeter, Stover, Torquay and Woodbury, and from more distant clubs; Came Down and Cricket St.Thomas in Dorset, Wells in Somerset, Whitsand Bay in Cornwall as well as Holsworthy and Royal North Devon.

Unfortunately, no results will be available for several days as the score cards had to be quarantined as per pandemic guidelines.

Much credit for the success of the event is due to the hard work by Jackie Seager( director of Gglf), Adrian Cave (club manager), ladies’ captain Vera Richardson, Steph Barnes (organiser on the day), and her small band of helpers-starters; Max Pipe (president), Sheila Palmer, car park marshals Ann Desmoulins and Alan Richardson, and not forgetting the hard work put in by the greens staff who have kept the course in such good condition throughout these trying times.

We now look forward to our next Open which is being held on August 12.