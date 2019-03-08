Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton ladies give Seaton the Blues in O50s Triples meeting

PUBLISHED: 13:36 15 August 2019

Archant

Honiton ladies banked all eight points with home success in a ladies Over-50s Triples League meeting with Seaton Blue, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The top rink honours went to B Maynard, J Heard and J Sherwood (18-10).

In the men's Exeter & District Triples League, Honiton A defeated visiting Seaton B 45-24, banking all eight points with the top rink being: T Tooley, M Seaborne and T Pipe. Honiton beat Madeira 118-84 in a home mixed friendly with top rink honours going to M Critchley, J Mackintosh and C James (35-6). In the East of Exe League, Honiton travelled to Tiverton Borough where a close encounter ended 70-all. The best of the Honiton rinks was the one of J Mitchell, R Rogers, R Vincent, G Stafrace (21-16). Touring side Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, visited Honiton to play a mixed friendly match. In another close contest, the tourists won 119-110 with the top home rink being: M Critchley, C Wells, G Stafrace, T Tooley (21-13).

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Warning over thefts from vehicles in Cranbrook and Rockbeare

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Warning over thefts from vehicles in Cranbrook and Rockbeare

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster boss Stunell left perplexed after Sidmouth defeat

Axminster Town's summer signing from Bridport Town, striker Richard Hebditch. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC

Axe Valley Runners hosting a Couch to 5k course for complete running beginners

Running

AVRs Eleanor Wood wins the Haselbury Trail Race Ham Stone Trophy

Axminster bowlers enjoy clean sweep of success in friendly matches

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton ladies give Seaton the Blues in O50s Triples meeting

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists