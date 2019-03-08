Honiton ladies give Seaton the Blues in O50s Triples meeting

Honiton ladies banked all eight points with home success in a ladies Over-50s Triples League meeting with Seaton Blue, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The top rink honours went to B Maynard, J Heard and J Sherwood (18-10).

In the men's Exeter & District Triples League, Honiton A defeated visiting Seaton B 45-24, banking all eight points with the top rink being: T Tooley, M Seaborne and T Pipe. Honiton beat Madeira 118-84 in a home mixed friendly with top rink honours going to M Critchley, J Mackintosh and C James (35-6). In the East of Exe League, Honiton travelled to Tiverton Borough where a close encounter ended 70-all. The best of the Honiton rinks was the one of J Mitchell, R Rogers, R Vincent, G Stafrace (21-16). Touring side Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, visited Honiton to play a mixed friendly match. In another close contest, the tourists won 119-110 with the top home rink being: M Critchley, C Wells, G Stafrace, T Tooley (21-13).