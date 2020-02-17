Advanced search

Honiton ladies impress in Lane Trophy success against Exeter-based Isca

PUBLISHED: 11:50 17 February 2020

The past week saw Honiton ladies play two county matches and a national match, writes Joan Mackintosh.

In a County Ladies Lane match, Honiton met Isca and won by 76 shots to 63 and so banked six points for their efforts to the four taken by the Exeter side.

Top rink honours for Honiton went to the trio of J Richardson, V Kille and C Armitage, who won 32-12.

The ladies then contested a County Foxlands match against Plymouth that they lost 100-66, banking two points while Plymouth took eight points. The top Honiton rink in this match, winning 25-17, was the one of B Maynard, A Hillyear, P Whitworth and Y Rayner.

The national competition fixture saw Honiton in action against Isca, but the Exeter side took the honours, winning 37-25.

Bowlers from Feniton visited Honiton to play a mixed friendly match and it proved to be a close encounter, one that ended with honours even at 49-all.

The top rink honours in this meeting went to the quartet of M Tyne, M Granger, D Broughton and G Osborne, who won 23-10.

