Honiton ladies meet for their ever-popular Christmas Fayre

PUBLISHED: 08:55 21 November 2019

The Honiton ladies took advantage of some improved weather to get out onto the course to contest their ever-popular Christmas Fayre meeting, writes Ann Desmoulins.

There was no particular format to the competition, but ladies from other clubs were welcomed to play 10 holes of golf plus enjoy coffee and then participate in the fayre.

As usual the event was well supported by the regular visitors from most of the local clubs and all agreed that it was such fun catching up with old friends.

At the fayre, a wide variety of stalls offered all sorts of high standard handicrafts, home-made goodies, including a number of high-quality Christmas hampers, second-hand accessories, and there were also two raffles, one of which was for a magnificent Christmas cake in aid of Force which is, of course, the lady captain's chosen charity.

All other money raised from the fayre was intended for the ladies' travel fund, which is used for expenses incurred when representing the club in county competitions - Devon is a very big county.

