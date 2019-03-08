Advanced search

Honiton ladies net fine O50s League win at Pinces Gardens

PUBLISHED: 11:01 22 August 2019

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There were mixed fortunes in friendly matches last week for Honiton, but the ladies Over-50s enjoyed an excellent away win, writes Joan Mackintosh.

On their visit to Pinces Gardens, the O50s team won 36-24 to bank four points.

In the match there was a fine 22-9 success for T Lambert, D Courtney and S Hiscocks.

The first of the mixed friendly matches saw Honiton visit Wellington where they won 89-78.

Top rink honours went to D Tooley, M Granger, G Kille and D Courtney, who won 28-10.

The second of the friendly matches involved a visit from a strong Crediton who departed after winning 115-72.

Top rink honours for the hosts were shared by J Richards, M Granger, M Parsons and G Osborne, who drew 19-all while M Critchley, M Richards, C James and D Courtney 18-all.

