Honiton ladies net fine O50s League win at Pinces Gardens
PUBLISHED: 11:01 22 August 2019
Archant
There were mixed fortunes in friendly matches last week for Honiton, but the ladies Over-50s enjoyed an excellent away win, writes Joan Mackintosh.
On their visit to Pinces Gardens, the O50s team won 36-24 to bank four points.
In the match there was a fine 22-9 success for T Lambert, D Courtney and S Hiscocks.
The first of the mixed friendly matches saw Honiton visit Wellington where they won 89-78.
Top rink honours went to D Tooley, M Granger, G Kille and D Courtney, who won 28-10.
The second of the friendly matches involved a visit from a strong Crediton who departed after winning 115-72.
Top rink honours for the hosts were shared by J Richards, M Granger, M Parsons and G Osborne, who drew 19-all while M Critchley, M Richards, C James and D Courtney 18-all.