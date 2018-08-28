Honiton ladies net Foxlands success against Kingsley

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

There was not much action for Honiton bowlers last week, but what action there was proved successful, writes Joan Mackintosh.

First up, there was a County Foxlands competition meeting for the Honiton ladies against Kingsley.

It was Honiton who came out on top with the final score being 90 shots to 65.

The top rink was the one of R Hirons, J Heard, Y Rayner and S Hiscocks, who won 25-10.

The match saw Honiton bank eight points, while Kingsley took two.

The other fixture played was a most enjoyable friendly encounter with Ottery St Mary that ended in a Honiton win by 103 shots to 66.

In this match, the top Honiton rink was the one of D Tooley, V Kille, B Mackintosh and M Vessey, who won 35 shots to 10.