Honiton ladies net Mason competition victory over Isca A
PUBLISHED: 10:48 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 08 December 2019
Honiton ladies were in fine form when they took on Exeter-based Isca A in a Mason national competition meeting, writes Joan Mackintosh.
The Honiton ladies were successful on both rinks on their way to an overall 42-28 victory.
In the away element of the fixture there was a 23-12 success for YT Williams, C Armitage, C Barradell and D Morley while back at Honiton there was a 19-16 win for the rink of L Carless, J Mitchell, D Hawkins and H Chambers.
The ladies were also in Lane action last week taking on Madeira.
In this fixture it was the Exmouth side that took the honours with an overall 85-61 success. The top Honiton rink was the one of B Hallowes, D Courtney and S Kenny, who won 24-12.
Completing a busy week of 94-64 defeat with top rink honours for Honiton going to
C Barradale, L Hurley-Smith, M Vessy and D Morley, who enjoyed a 25-12 win.