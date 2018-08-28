Honiton ladies ‘Shambles’ competition win for trio

Honiton Golf Club’s retiring lady captain, Liz Rogers (left) together with the new lady captain, Cherry Liell. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

The Honiton ladies met to contest a ‘Shambles’ competition, played over the first 14 holes – a useful warm-up for the more serious games to come later in the season, writes Ann Desmoulins.

It is a variation of the Greensomes format, on this occasion played in threes.

All players take their drives and the drive in the most advantageous position is selected, from which all play their second shots. From then on, everyone plays their own game. The scoring was Stableford with two scores to count. In retrospect it was as well that only 14 holes were played because as players approached the finish the heavens opened and most people got soaked! The winners on this occasion were the team of Hilda Hoepelman, Chris Luttman and Jackie Seager with a magnificent score of 66 points, while an almost distant second were the team of Janet Hughes, Linda Curtis and Olwen Eaton with 59 points.

The following day the ladies welcomed their new ladies’ captain, Cherry Liell, to her year of office.