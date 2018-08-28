Honiton ladies share Lane League honours with Plymouth

Bowls Archant

Honours ended even when Honiton ladies met Plymouth in their latest Lane League county competition fixture, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what was a close contest from first wood to last, the final score was one of 74-all and so both teams bank five points for their considerable efforts.

However, in the Foxlands County meeting with the ladies of Madeira it was the Exmouth team who won the match, claiming a 90 shots to 58 success. That left Madeira taking eight points and Honiton two.

The top Honiton rink proved to be the one of B Maynard, A Hillier, M Vessy and D Morley, who won 19-17.

The ladies were also in action when they met a strong Torquay United side in the county-wide Top Club competition.

The opposition won by four disciplines to one with the only Honiton success coming in the four-wood singles in which Carol Binmore took the honours, coming through in what was a nail-biting finish to win 21-20.

There were also a couple of mixed friendlies played during the past week. The first was against Nomads and this resulted in a Honiton win by 80 shots to 75. The top rink was the one of J Broom, D Hawkins, B Mackintosh and G Osborne, who won 26-21.

The other mixed friendly saw Honiton make the short trip to Budleigh Salterton where they defeated the home side by 46 shots to 34. The top performing Honiton rink at Budleigh was the one E Richardson, F Dart, M Bright and G Osborne, who won 30-16.