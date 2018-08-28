Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton ladies share Lane League honours with Plymouth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 January 2019

Bowls

Bowls

Archant

Honours ended even when Honiton ladies met Plymouth in their latest Lane League county competition fixture, writes Joan Mackintosh.

In what was a close contest from first wood to last, the final score was one of 74-all and so both teams bank five points for their considerable efforts.

However, in the Foxlands County meeting with the ladies of Madeira it was the Exmouth team who won the match, claiming a 90 shots to 58 success. That left Madeira taking eight points and Honiton two.

The top Honiton rink proved to be the one of B Maynard, A Hillier, M Vessy and D Morley, who won 19-17.

The ladies were also in action when they met a strong Torquay United side in the county-wide Top Club competition.

The opposition won by four disciplines to one with the only Honiton success coming in the four-wood singles in which Carol Binmore took the honours, coming through in what was a nail-biting finish to win 21-20.

There were also a couple of mixed friendlies played during the past week. The first was against Nomads and this resulted in a Honiton win by 80 shots to 75. The top rink was the one of J Broom, D Hawkins, B Mackintosh and G Osborne, who won 26-21.

The other mixed friendly saw Honiton make the short trip to Budleigh Salterton where they defeated the home side by 46 shots to 34. The top performing Honiton rink at Budleigh was the one E Richardson, F Dart, M Bright and G Osborne, who won 30-16.

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Upottery teams both net five on good day for the Glebe Park men

Rich Gardner from Synergi S W Ltd hands over one of the new polo tops that his company have provided for both the Upottery 1st and 2nd teams. Picture UPOTTERY FC

Chance to be in a show with Bootleg Blondie: auditions in Honiton

Debbie Harris is the lead singer of tribute act Bootleg Blondie. Picture: Bootleg Blondie

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Upottery teams both net five on good day for the Glebe Park men

Rich Gardner from Synergi S W Ltd hands over one of the new polo tops that his company have provided for both the Upottery 1st and 2nd teams. Picture UPOTTERY FC

Chance to be in a show with Bootleg Blondie: auditions in Honiton

Debbie Harris is the lead singer of tribute act Bootleg Blondie. Picture: Bootleg Blondie

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton councillor called on to resign his seat

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Honiton ladies share Lane League honours with Plymouth

Bowls

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Late Karajev goal nets Fishermen derby win over Colyton

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists