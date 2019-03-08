Honiton ladies’ Stableford success for Jackie Seager

With no wind or rain to contend with and some warmth in the air, there was no excuse for not putting a good score together in the latest Stableford qualifier, except that the course was paying the penalty for all the rain that had fallen in the last month, writes Anne Desmoulins.

The rainfall meant that mud prevailed! However, in spite of the conditions, the scores were better than might have been expected.

The Silver Division proved a close contest with the first three all home with 32 points and so countback was called into play and it led to club chairman Jackie Seager taking first place with Janet Hughes second and Chris Pearce taking third.

Bronze One was won by Lesley Oxenham with 35 points, a score that led to a handicap cut, and the runner-up was Chris Luttman with 34.

Bronze Two was won by Maureen Lawrence with 30 points.

A welcome return to golf by Linda MacLaughlin resulted in her winning the nine-hole competition with 17 points.

● A dry day with no wind prevailed for the Honiton Seniors to contest a three-ball, better ball with two scores to count competition.

It was great to have captain Steve Butcher back involved for the first time since his recent illness.

Welcome back, Steve.

The winners, with a score of 75 points, were the trio of Robert Canterbury, David Lee and Tom Tunicliffe.

Second place went to Peter Blake, Keith Major and Derek Keen with 71 points.

The third spot had to be decided by countback with Pat Purtell, Fred Thomas and Brian Bird edging Eric Short, Bill Phillips and Bob Underwood into fourth after both groups finished with scores of 69 points.

There were five twos scored; Barry Rogers, Nigel Broadbent and Tony Williams on the second, while Peter Clarke, who also had a two on the second, then went one better by repeating the feat on the fourth!

Well done, Peter.

● The latest Tuesday Mixed competition was a Rye Foursomes, with 28 players taking part.

This format involves both partners taking a tee shot, then making a choice of ball and playing alternate shots thereafter.

However, a decision is made before the start of the round as to whether the second shot is taken by the ladies on the odd numbered holes and the men on the even numbered holes, or vice-versa.

The clear winners, with a magnificent score of 42 points, were Di Wall and Jason Gosling.

Penny Blackburn and Bob Barnes came second with 36 points, with Ann Desmoulins and Roger Edwards coming third on countback with 35 points.