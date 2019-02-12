Honiton ladies’ Stableford win for Olwen Eaton

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With all greens in play, the Honiton ladies’ 18-hole Stableford was the first qualifier of the season, writes Ann Desmoulins.

There was plenty of mud around and some of the fairways were more moss than grass, but that made for some interesting tactics.

The winner of Silver Division was Olwen Eaton with 35 points. The minor places went to Janet Hughes, second with 34, and Henrietta Bradshaw, third with 32.

The Bronze One winner was Chris Luttman with 34 points. Countback was used to see Ann Desmoulins, with 31, take second with Jane Watts, also scoring 31, having to settle for third.

Bronze Two was won by Maureen Lawrence with 26 points

Seven players entered the nine-hole competition and it was won by Sarah Dawe with 14 points.