Honiton ladies success for Jackie Seager

A few dry days did wonders for the course and although muddy and heavy underfoot, it was possible for the ladies' section to play a full round of 18 holes, with only one temporary green, writes Ann Desmoulins.

A Stableford qualifier was the order of the day, but it was reduction only due to the unsurprisingly low scoring.

Jackie Seager, in Silver Division, was the overall winner with 29 points, with Chris Pearce scoring 27 points to seal second place.

In Bronze One things were even closer with countback called into play and it resulted in Penny Blackburn taking top spot with Maggie Harvey edged into second place with both players carding scores of 28 points. The Bronze Two winner was Linda Read with a score of 18 points.

The nine-hole competition was won by Sarah Dawe who scored 16 points.

Here's hoping for further action this coming week - rain permitting, of course!