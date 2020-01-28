Honiton ladies three-ball team competition joy for trio

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn.

The latest Honiton ladies' section three-ball team competition was the popular Honiton Waltz with Stableford scoring, played over 14 holes, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The format was that on the first hole only one score counts, on the second it's two to count and on the third all three count, with that same scoring format repeated for the rest of the round.

The conditions were quite misty and due to the patchy frost there were some temporary greens.

The winners, with 57 points, were Jane Watts, Maureen Lawrence and 'ghost player' Sue Ritchie.

Second were Henrietta Bradshaw, Maggie Harvey and Linda Read with 54 and third place was taken by Liz Rogers, Susan Hyde (welcome back after hip surgery) and a genuine Sue Ritchie with 51.

After the competition, new ladies' captain Vera Richardson celebrated the start of her captain's year and her first competition by presenting gifts of toiletries based on (appropriately) aloe vera, to all. ladies present.