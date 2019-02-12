Honiton ladies win for Janet Hughes and Cathy Pawley

Honiton ladies were relieved to be back on the course after so much recent bad weather, although, it was still pretty wet underfoot, writes Ann Desmoulins.

That most difficult of formats, a Foursomes, was the order of the day this week, with Stableford scoring and half combined handicaps.

Partners play alternate shots so a good understanding between them is essential. Obviously, some got the combination right as some good scores were posted given the conditions.

The winning pair was Janet Hughes and Cathy Pawley with a score of 34 points. Second place, with 33 points, were Olwen Eaton and Maureen Lawrence, third were Chris Luttman and Lesley Oxenham with 28 and it was close for fourth place with no fewer than five pairs all recording scores of 25, but, after countback, fourth spot went to Elizabeth Ward and Joan Smith.