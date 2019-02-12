Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton ladies win for Janet Hughes and Cathy Pawley

PUBLISHED: 08:20 22 February 2019

golf generic picture

golf generic picture

Archant

Honiton ladies were relieved to be back on the course after so much recent bad weather, although, it was still pretty wet underfoot, writes Ann Desmoulins.

That most difficult of formats, a Foursomes, was the order of the day this week, with Stableford scoring and half combined handicaps.

Partners play alternate shots so a good understanding between them is essential. Obviously, some got the combination right as some good scores were posted given the conditions.

The winning pair was Janet Hughes and Cathy Pawley with a score of 34 points. Second place, with 33 points, were Olwen Eaton and Maureen Lawrence, third were Chris Luttman and Lesley Oxenham with 28 and it was close for fourth place with no fewer than five pairs all recording scores of 25, but, after countback, fourth spot went to Elizabeth Ward and Joan Smith.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Moore sparkles in Honiton Hawks game against Cullompton

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9434. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Under-8s so impressive in latest action at Cullompton

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Cullompton. Picture NICK CAMERON

Honiton ladies win for Janet Hughes and Cathy Pawley

golf generic picture

Goode strike sees SOHC men’s 2nd XI end losing run

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3137. Picture: Terry Ife

Teenager Mikey Sayers nets late winner for Millwey Rise Reserves

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists