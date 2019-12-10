Advanced search

Honiton ladies win for Julie Smalley

PUBLISHED: 12:55 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 10 December 2019

Honiton ladies had a real treat when their latest action was blessed with sunshine, no wind and a relatively dry course, writes Ann Desmoulins.

However, a lack of practice opportunities recently meant that scores were not high in the qualifying Stableford played this week. This resulted in 'reduction only' for handicap purposes.

The winner of Silver Division was Henrietta Bradshaw with 30 points. Bronze One was won by Stephani Barnes with 31 points with Cathy Pawley, now getting used to her new lower handicap, taking second place on 30 and Bronze Two was won by Linda Curtis with 28 points.

However, putting everyone else to shame was Julie Smalley playing in her first qualifier in the nine-hole competition.

She was the only player to score below her handicap with 19 points, resulting in a handicap reduction. Well done Julie!

