Honiton ladies win for the captain's team

Golf club and ball Archant

The Honiton ladies' vice-captain's team (wearing something pink) versus the lady vice captain's team (wearing something blue), fought it out over 14 holes on a lovely summer's day, the format being pairs better-ball match play, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The captain's team as is tradition, won by six matches to four.

This was followed by a delicious summer lunch provided by new caterer, Emma, and her team.