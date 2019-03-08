Advanced search

Honiton ladies yellow ball Stableford success for trio

PUBLISHED: 09:35 30 October 2019

On a rare dry day, the Honiton ladies played a yellow ball Stableford in teams of three with two scores to count, writes Ann Desmoulins.

This involves the first nominated member of the team playing the first hole using a yellow ball and any points scored with it are doubled for that hole.

The next nominated member of the team then plays the second hole using the yellow ball and doubling any score she achieves at that hole and finally the third team member uses the yellow ball for the following hole and the team then continues using the yellow ball in strict rotation until the full round has been completed. Obviously, the one thing you do not want to do is lose the yellow ball when it is your turn to play it!

The winners on the day were the team of Heather Clarke, Liz Rogers and Linda McLaughlin with 104 points, and second were Joan Smith, Maggie Harvey and Danusia White with 103. On reflection, it was certainly a close-run thing!

As is tradition for this week there was a bucket collection for the forthcoming Children in Need which raised a magnificent £190.50 and included the entry fees for the competition, generously donated by the club.

