Honiton lady Captain's Day proves a huge success

PUBLISHED: 08:16 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 31 July 2019

The Honiton ladies section celebrated the much anticipated Lady Captain's Day which was splendidly overseen by captain Cherry Liell, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Slight overnight rain slowed the greens down despite appearances, which made putting more tricky than anticipated.

The popular Honiton Waltz was the format for the fun competition for teams of three, played over 18 holes, with one Stableford score to count on the first hole, two to count on the second and three to count on the third, and so on.

The halfway hut was fully stocked with a selection of beverages and delicious cakes made by Cherry herself.

After the competition there was a fiendish chipping competition onto the 18th green from the 11th tee with a voucher and bottle of bubbly being the prize for the nearest chip to the pin with all contributions going to the captains' charity, Force for whom a magnificent sum of £130.43 was raised.

Much to her surprise, the winner was Joan Smith who craftily used a seven-iron rather than a wedge to carry the ball through the rough.

In terms of the main competition, the winning team was the one of Vicki Rogers, Brenda Hyde and Hilda Hoepelman, with 78 points.

Second place had to be decided on countback with Sarah Loader, Lesley Farley and Linda Curtis, taking second spot and vice captain, Neil, Janet Hughes and Sheila Palmer, edged into third after both teams scored 77.

Finishing fourth, with 76 points, were Jackie Seager, Heather Clarke and Jane Watts and fifth were Ann Trayling, Chris Luttman and Carole Booth, on 73.

The nine-hole winners were Sue Langdon, Babs Knight and Jane Hinton with 32 points.

A lovely day was enjoyed by all who participated and a special presentation of a beautiful bouquet of flowers was made to past lady captain Elizabeth Davies who celebrated a very significant birthday.

After a slight miscalculation the winner of last week's lady captain's prize was in fact Henrietta Bradshaw and not Sarah Dawe as mentioned last week.

