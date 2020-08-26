Honiton lady golfers suffering with the grim weather

Golf club and ball Archant

Honiton Golf Club members suffered the same fate as many other clubs in the area over the past week with still more dreadful weather putting paid to any serious play, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The ladies were due to play for the Del Cup, which is a two-stage competition, the first round scheduled for last Wednesday and the second on Friday.

Needless to say, the course closed itself so no play was possible, with a big tree badly damaged beside the eighth fairway, and major work required to make it safe.

The cancelled 1st round for the Del Cup has been re-scheduled for next Wednesday, weather permitting, and round two in mid-September.

Here’s hoping that the weather relents sooner rather than later to allow us all to get back onto the course!