Advanced search

Honiton lady golfers suffering with the grim weather

PUBLISHED: 10:38 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 26 August 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Honiton Golf Club members suffered the same fate as many other clubs in the area over the past week with still more dreadful weather putting paid to any serious play, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The ladies were due to play for the Del Cup, which is a two-stage competition, the first round scheduled for last Wednesday and the second on Friday.

Needless to say, the course closed itself so no play was possible, with a big tree badly damaged beside the eighth fairway, and major work required to make it safe.

The cancelled 1st round for the Del Cup has been re-scheduled for next Wednesday, weather permitting, and round two in mid-September.

Here’s hoping that the weather relents sooner rather than later to allow us all to get back onto the course!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Tributes paid to caring Lyme lady

The late Maralyn Rattenbury.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Axminster youngsters wage war on litter louts

Litter pickers Edward and Arwen Over with the three bags of rubbish they collected at Millwey Rise, Axminster. Picture Peter Over

Man jailed for Honiton pub attack

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Tributes paid to caring Lyme lady

The late Maralyn Rattenbury.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Axminster youngsters wage war on litter louts

Litter pickers Edward and Arwen Over with the three bags of rubbish they collected at Millwey Rise, Axminster. Picture Peter Over

Man jailed for Honiton pub attack

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton lady golfers suffering with the grim weather

Golf club and ball

Morris nets as Dunks see off Bravehearts

Football on pitch

Man jailed for Honiton pub attack

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Kilmington Church barrow set to wheel in funds

The Kilmington Church fundraising barrow. Picture Anna Crabbe

Rugby recall – Looking at some very special drop goal scores in bygone years.

The Sidmouth RFC team that was succesful in the 2008 Western Counties West play-off. Picture SRFC