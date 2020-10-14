Honiton Marker Cup first round success for Olwen Eaton

Inclement weather and the on-going situation with Covid-19 has restricted action at Honiton Golf Club over the past week, writes Ann Desmoulins.

However, the ladies are still playing as many of their cup competitions as they can fit into the remaining part of the season.

On Wednesday, the cup to be played for was the Marker Cup, which is a Medal format played over two rounds.

Conditions were better than expected after the vast amount of rain that had fallen the previous weekend, but posting a low score was proving difficult due to the dampness both in the air (which inhibited the flight of the ball) and on the ground (so no roll).

Winner of Silver Division was Olwen Eaton with a nett 79 (including four pars) and second was Chris Pearce with nett 83 and third place went to Janet Hughes with nett 84.

The Bronze One winner was Brenda Hyde with nett 76. Second was Liz Rogers with nett 79 and third place went to Joan Smith with nett 84.

The winner of Bronze Two was Pam Knibb with 87 nett, on countback from Danusia White who had to settle for second with Sheila Palmer finishing third with 89 nett

The second round of this competition is scheduled for early November - weather permitting!