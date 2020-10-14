Advanced search

Honiton Marker Cup first round success for Olwen Eaton

PUBLISHED: 09:30 14 October 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Inclement weather and the on-going situation with Covid-19 has restricted action at Honiton Golf Club over the past week, writes Ann Desmoulins.

However, the ladies are still playing as many of their cup competitions as they can fit into the remaining part of the season.

On Wednesday, the cup to be played for was the Marker Cup, which is a Medal format played over two rounds.

Conditions were better than expected after the vast amount of rain that had fallen the previous weekend, but posting a low score was proving difficult due to the dampness both in the air (which inhibited the flight of the ball) and on the ground (so no roll).

Winner of Silver Division was Olwen Eaton with a nett 79 (including four pars) and second was Chris Pearce with nett 83 and third place went to Janet Hughes with nett 84.

The Bronze One winner was Brenda Hyde with nett 76. Second was Liz Rogers with nett 79 and third place went to Joan Smith with nett 84.

The winner of Bronze Two was Pam Knibb with 87 nett, on countback from Danusia White who had to settle for second with Sheila Palmer finishing third with 89 nett

The second round of this competition is scheduled for early November - weather permitting!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Marker Cup first round success for Olwen Eaton

Golf club and ball

Morris serves up two assists as Dunks see off Lympstone

Honiton Town hit by late set-piece brace in narrow defeat to Elmore

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Hale stars as Fishermen net convincing win away at Chard Town

Feniton ladies impress as they share the Cornish spoils