Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

PUBLISHED: 11:58 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 01 December 2019

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate.

Eighth Dan Black Belt Karate sensei John, along with members of his Honiton-based Wado Kai Karate Club, attended this year's award ceremony in Burton upon Trent and was presented the honours by the editor of Martial Arts Illustrated magazine, Bob Sykes.

Previous winners of similar awards include Chuck Norris, Jean Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren. Sensei Cox, who has been involved in karate since the age of 16, competed countless times for Great Britain and been running Honiton's oldest karate club since 1986 said: "Sharing this experience with many of the country's top martial artists is something I will never forget - it was a truly inspiring evening. I'll take this achievement as a sign that the club is making its' mark." His club, Honiton Wado Kai, holds children's classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening, and adults' every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. For further information, please call John on 01404 45322 or visit the Honiton Karate Club Martial Arts Centre Facebook page.

