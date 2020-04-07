Honiton martial arts club ‘doing their bit’ to lift the mood

Muay Thai champion, John Wayne Parr, who hotsed a lesson on Zoom for members of the Honiton-based Twin Tigers Boxing and Martial Arts Club. Picture: PAUL QUICK Archant

Honiton-based Twin Tigers Boxing and Martial Arts Club are ‘doing their bit’ to help with the national lockdown owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Online training with the Twin Tigers Boxing and Martial Arts Club. Picture: PAUL QUICK Online training with the Twin Tigers Boxing and Martial Arts Club. Picture: PAUL QUICK

Club coaches Paul, Matt, Jon and Jasper are helping to keep up moral by producing live video feeds of training sessions for children and adults.

Head coach Pail Quick says: “This has been a great way to maintain the momentum of the student’s training; keeping active whilst supporting mental health.”

The club’s head coach has even arranged for Muay Thai champion, John Wayne Parr, to host a lesson all the way from Australia live on the zoom app!

This will be done again in two weeks’ time. Twin Tigers have also hosted Family Quiz nights via the zoom app to keep the close family network of the club alive.

Paul says: “This is a very scary time for the UK, and indeed, the world. What we are trying to do as a club, is nothing in comparison to our NHS frontline staff, key workers and care workers working with the old and vulnerable, to the post person delivering our mail – to name just a few of the hero’s who are serving us so well.

“The community spirit within Honiton is just amazing and The Random Kitchen is a fine example of this. Twin Tigers will continue to support the community in its own small way.”