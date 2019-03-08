Honiton men make fine start to Inter Club campaign with win over Kingsley A

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton made a good start in the men's Inter Club League competition, winning 85-70 against Kingsley A, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The win also saw the men bank 10 of the 14 available points and the top rink honours were bagged by T Tooley, K Clarke, M Seabourne and T Pipe (33-8).

The Honiton ladies travelled into Exeter to meet Exonia in a triples friendly encounter that was certainly a close contest, one won 52-50 by Honiton with the top rink being the one of Y Williams, J Broom and R Barwick, who won 21-10.

The ladies were also in Lanes action, but there were beaten 81-54 by a very strong team from Torbay and so banked just three points.

In the Lane match, the top rink for Honiton was the one of J Broom, V Kille and C Binmore, who won 16-15.

In a ladies friendly encounter at Madeira, Honiton won 56-32 with top rink honours going to L Carless, J Baker, D Hawkins and G Hawke. There was first round action in the Yetton national competition for Honiton and it went well with a fine 83-63 win recorded against Torquay United. In the away leg, the top rink honours went to R Hirons, R Barwick, S Hiscocks, S Evans (25-13) while, in the home leg, the top rink honours went to Y Williams, J Broom, H Chambers, J Grant (21-11).

Feniton visited Honiton for a mixed friendly that ended in a 76-65 home success with top rink honours going to L Carless, E Fielding, B Mackintosh, G Stafrace (25-12).

After taking part in trials held at Mid Devon to pick players for the men's Over-60s Devon County team, Honiton bowlers Trevor Pipe and Ian Veitch have been selected to play for Devon against Somerset on October 22 and we wish them well.