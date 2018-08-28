Honiton men share Inter County League spoils with Sidmouth

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition.

Honiton’s men bowlers have been in action twice in the past fortnight in Inter County League matches, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Their meeting with Sidmouth ended 68-all with the highest Honiton winning rink the one of P Eells, T Williams, S Howell and I Veitch.

However, their meeting with Kingsley B, who hail from Westward Ho!, was not as close with Honiton suffering a defeat despite a fine 19-11 win for the rink of G Osborne, B Singleton, P Baradell and S Coles.

The men also had a County trophy meeting with Plymouth. In this fixture, Honiton enjoyed success on two rinks, but they also lost on two and the overall honours went to Plymouth.

The highest winning rink was the one of P Baker, G Stafrace, M Seaborne, and T Pipe, who recorded a two shot win at 24-22.

The past week saw Honiton bowlers play two friendly matches. The first of these was a meeting away at Budleigh Salterton where Honiton secured an overall 12-shot win. The top rink was the one of E Richardson, F Dart, M Bright and G Osborne, who won 30-16.

The second of the friendly matches was a mixed triples meeting with visiting Taunton Deane.

This proved to be a close encounter, from which Honiton emerged as winners by a margin of two shots.

The top Honiton rink, claiming a 20-11 success, comprised of C Stafrace, T Cox and G Osborne.

Last, but not least for the latest Honiton action, the ladies took on Sidmouth in a County Lane Trophy match.

Honiton won 46-40 and so banked four points to Sidmouth’s two, though Honiton also had two points deducted for only playing three triples.