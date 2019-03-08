Advanced search

Honiton monthly medal joy for Heather Clarke

PUBLISHED: 07:21 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 14 June 2019

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background

Noel Hendrickson 2012

On a very dry course, competing for the monthly Medal was, as usual, a daunting prospect for some, while, for others, it appeared not to be a problem as there were several handicap reductions, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Also included was the Breast Cancer Brooch awarded to the lady with the lowest nett score.

The winner in the Silver Division was Heather Clarke with a nett score of 71. Second, with a nett 75, was Elizabeth Wood and a nett 76 saw Ann Trayling into third spot.

The best score in Bronze One was the 70 scored by Lesley Oxenham, who also won the Breast Cancer Brooch. Second in the Silver Division was Cathy Pawley with nett 74 and third, with a nett 75, was Penny Blackburn.

Bronze Two was won by Maureen Lawrence with nett 78 and second place went to Danusia White with nett 81

The winner of the 9-hole competition was Linda McLaughlin with 21 points. In second place was Pauline Stone with 12 points. Pauline is one of the club's academy members and is new to medal play.

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Pupils show they've got the write idea

Writing contest winners (l to r): Poppy Aldridge, Hope Hopkins, Amelia Confrey, Isaac Poole, Matthew Turner. Picture Chard School.

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Bags of help for coastal community projects

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

