Honiton monthly medal joy for Heather Clarke

On a very dry course, competing for the monthly Medal was, as usual, a daunting prospect for some, while, for others, it appeared not to be a problem as there were several handicap reductions, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Also included was the Breast Cancer Brooch awarded to the lady with the lowest nett score.

The winner in the Silver Division was Heather Clarke with a nett score of 71. Second, with a nett 75, was Elizabeth Wood and a nett 76 saw Ann Trayling into third spot.

The best score in Bronze One was the 70 scored by Lesley Oxenham, who also won the Breast Cancer Brooch. Second in the Silver Division was Cathy Pawley with nett 74 and third, with a nett 75, was Penny Blackburn.

Bronze Two was won by Maureen Lawrence with nett 78 and second place went to Danusia White with nett 81

The winner of the 9-hole competition was Linda McLaughlin with 21 points. In second place was Pauline Stone with 12 points. Pauline is one of the club's academy members and is new to medal play.