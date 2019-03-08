Advanced search

Honiton Netball League latest - Beer Blazers top the early season table

PUBLISHED: 08:57 11 June 2019

Archant

The first Monday of June was also matchday three of the Honiton Netball League summer season, writes Steph Upson.

The Honiton Netball League summer competition latest table. Picture ARCHANTThe Honiton Netball League summer competition latest table. Picture ARCHANT

Twenty of the league's 24 teams played their second match of the season - Sidmouth Tridents, HNC Heat, ONC Fire Crackers and Slick Chicks are the four teams yet to play their second match.

Beer Blazers have climbed from fifth place to top spot after a 62-61 win over HNC Honeyz and hold the number one berth by virtue of their goal difference.

Flamingos, Jaguars, SNC Toucans, HNC Hotshots, Blackdown and Ridge Roofing are all close behind the table-toppers, all having banked six points so far having also played two and won two.

Matchday four sees some of the top teams playing each other so it's all to play for and there is bound to be some table positioning changes.

The Honiton Netball League summer competition Player of the Match awards for match day two. Picture ARCHANTThe Honiton Netball League summer competition Player of the Match awards for match day two. Picture ARCHANT

The closest match of the evening was between Cranbrook Black Arrows and HNC 3Ts.

It started off level with both teams ending the first quarter with five goals each.

In the second quarter, both squads had got into a rhythm and netted over double the amount they had scored in the previous quarter,, but Black Arrows edged ahead by three goals, bringing the score to 15-12 at half-time.

The third quarter was chosen by both teams to be their Power Play rounds.

It was 3Ts, who took full advantage of this and managed to edge ahead to lead 24-19 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter Black Arrows served up a strong defensive display and play switched from end to end in thrilling style.

Black Arrows outscored their opponents in that final quarter but were unable to quite close the gap between the side and, when the final whistle blew, 3Ts were a goal ahead at 28-27.

