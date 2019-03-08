Honiton Netball League's summer season up and running

Ridge Roofing (previously known as JD Tyres) made a successful start to their Honiton Netball League summer season with a 45-22 win over Cranbrook White Arrows. Picture HONITON NETBALL LEAGUE Archant

Honiton Netball League's summer season has begun, writes Steph Upson.

The Honiton Netball League Summer table. Picture HONITON NETBALL LEAGUE The Honiton Netball League Summer table. Picture HONITON NETBALL LEAGUE

As it is the summer season, the 24 teams have been randomly mixed and are playing in three mixed ability groups as opposed to divisions and the playing format is Fast Net.

Fast Net allows teams to choose a 'power play' quarter which means each goal scored in this quarter is worth double points. In Fast Net games, shooters are permitted, and indeed, encouraged to, score from outside the shooting circle. If they do so successfully, they are awarded two goals which can be counted as four goals during a 'power play' round.

All teams have played their first match and currently out in front is Sidmouth Tridents based on a goal difference of 38 goals.

The teams in second, third and fourth position are all on three points after successful wins with goal difference separating Panthers, Signs South West and Sidmouth Netball Club Toucans.

Tornados, Cranbrook White Arrows, Shooting Stars, Ottery Netball Club Flaming Barrels, Ottery Netball Club Fire Crackers, Slick Chicks and Honiton Netball Club Honeyz are at the tail end of the table as they failed to score half the amount of goals their opposing team scored resulting in a zero point start to the season. All other teams have secured one or two points. or 2 points.

It promises to be an exciting season with new teams having entered the Honiton Netball League for their first summer season and with the Fast Net format in action.