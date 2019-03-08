Advanced search

Honiton Netball League schedule hit by the weather

PUBLISHED: 14:06 11 October 2019

Honiton Netball League fixtures were yet again disrupted due to the weather forecast on Monday, October 30, resulting in only two games being able to go ahead, writes Steph Upson.

Beer Blazers and Slick Chicks were the first teams to go head-to-head indoors at Colyton LED.

It was a fast-paced game with the Chicks taking the lead after the first quarter. However, Blazers soon found their feet and got into the rhythm of the game, managing to pull ahead with 17 goals by the sound of the final whistle, ending the game 36-19. Ash Taylor, Beer's goal defence, picked up the POTM accolade whilst Slick Chicks' goal shooter, Grace Lambert, was awarded the honour for her accurate shooting from a variety of distances around the circle.

Although it's only early days, Beer is the only team, as of yet, that has played two games and won both of them, putting them at the top of the table whilst the result of this game sees Slick Chicks be placed third.

The second match of the night was between Division 3 teams HNC Heat and newly-named AHS, previously known as Shooting Stars in the Summer Season.

Heat got off to a fine start with some powerful attacking with particularly excellent play from Lois Norman (centre for Heat) and they put on an equally impressive defensive display - preventing AHS from scoring a single goal for two quarters. At half-time it was 22-0 to Heat.

In the third quarter, AHS found their footing and managed to net three goals with Becky Brown leading the team forward through her work as centre. The fourth quarter was AHS' strongest 12 minutes as they netted a further eight goals and only conceded six goals, however Heats' strong start secured a win from early on. The game ended 34-11.

Following this game, Heat sit in first place in Division 3's table as a result of goal difference whilst AHS are 8th.

