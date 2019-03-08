Advanced search

Honiton Netball League success for Jurassics

PUBLISHED: 08:14 20 September 2019

Rain dampened netballers' spirits on Monday, September 9, as heavy showers led to many of the first winter season matches of Honiton Netball League being postponed, writes Steph Simier.

Only four teams were able to go ahead with their fixtures as they played indoors at Colyton LED.

Sidmouth Kites were up against Jurassics.

In the first quarter, Jurassics stormed ahead with seven goals to Kites' one after some skilful defending from Jurassics' Liz Shepherd.

By half-time, Jurassics had more than doubled their score to take them well into the lead with 16 goals to Kites' five.

Despite Sidmouth Kites finding their feet in the second quarter and netting some goals, this was shortlived as Jurassics put on an excellent defensive display, hindering Kites and only allowing them to score one goal in the third quarter whereas Jurassics tipped their goals from 16 to 22.

In the final quarter, Lauren Chown (Kites' wing defence) helped to narrow the goal difference through some closely contested defending which affected Jurassics' attacking, leading them to score four goals in the final 12 minutes - less than previous quarters.

The final score was 26-8, meaning Jurassics have picked up their first three points of the season.

After the game, Nicole Bennett (Jurassics' team member) praised her teammate, Sue Merrett, on her shooting - describing her as being able to shoot and score from any place within the circle and giving Sue a lot of credit for the Jurassics' first win.

Cranbrook White Arrows took to the court against Honiton Netball Club Honeyz in the second game of the evening, writes Hannah Leary, wing defence for Cranbrook Arrows Netball Club.

Both teams fought hard across all four quarters, with the scoreline remaining almost neck-and-neck for the majority of the game.

However, the Arrows pulled ahead in the final quarter to secure a 10-point lead, with the game ending 32-22.

