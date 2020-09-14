Honiton pandemic Pairs success for Colin Morfey and Carole Binmore
PUBLISHED: 14:09 14 September 2020
Archant
Honiton Bowling Club has seen none of the usual busy summer season at the club, writes Joan Mackintosh.
However, bowling did not stop completely. The committee worked very hard to put into place all the necessary safety regulations to keep the members safe while still being able to bowl.
Although we could not have fixtures between clubs, members were able to have friendly roll up games on a Tuesday and Thursday mornings, these roll ups have proved to be very popular.
To give the bowlers more of a challenge, competitions in four disciplines were played.
In the Pandemic Pairs the winners were Colin Morfey and Carole Binmore whole Heather Chambers took the honours in the Whitty two-wood competition.
Sue Evans landed the other two, taking the honours in both the Hancock three-wood singles and the Boris four-wood singles.
In this strangest of bowling seasons, the club is keeping the outdoor green open until the end of September.
We are not holding any open days at the moment but a taster session can be arranged for anyone interested in trying bowling. Coaching is also available by arrangement with the club coach, Sue Evans.
For all other matters relating to the club visit www.honitonbowlingclub.co.uk
