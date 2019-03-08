Honiton Petanque Club doubles delight for Paul Puddicombe and Linda Vince

Honiton Petanque Club doubles competition gold winners Paul Puddicombe and Linda Vince (centre) together with silver winners Lesley McCallum and Jamie Richardson (right) and bronze medal winners Charlie O'Reilly and Costa Drakatos. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE Archant

The annual Honiton Petanque club doubles competition was staged at Mountbatten Park last week, and the day long event had a strong field competing for the medals, writes Chris Bigmore.

In what were perfect playing conditions, competing players enjoyed the now traditional coffee and croissant breakfast before play got underway.

In the main gold and silver competition, gold went to former winner Paul Puddicombe, who this time was partnered by Linda Vince and they triumphed 13-2 in the final. They defeated Lesley McCallum and Jamie Richardson, who had the consolation of receiving the silver medals.

Earlier in the day, both finalists had finished top in their respective groups before progressing through the knockout stages.

In the semi-finals Paul Puddicombe and Linda Vince beat Terry Briggs and Penny Salter 13-7, while the other semi-final saw Lesley McCallum and Jamie Richardson win 13-9 over Tony Prior and David Himner.

The latter pair later won 13-7 in the third place play-off between the losing semi-finalists.

Costa Drakatos and Charlie O'Reilly, who were the reigning champions, had to be content with a different colour this year.

They won the bronze medal competition, overcoming Ron Hutchinson and Ken Bonser 13-3 in the final. All medallists also received bottles of wine as prizes.