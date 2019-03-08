Honiton Petanque Club suffer mixed fortunes in opening league matches

Honiton and Wellington petanque players before their meeting. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE Archant

Honiton petanque club began a new Devon League campaign with mixed fortunes, writes Chris Bigmore.

The fixture list threw up two away games to start the season, the first one at Wellington, who are one of two new teams admitted to the league this year - the other ‘newbies’ being Mayflower from Plymouth.

Wellington, who play on a purpose built terrain at the town’s sports centre, were formed about 18 months ago.

Honiton were expected to win and their greater match experience was evident as they ran out 4-1 winners against the debutants, though they were given one or two scares along the way!

The triple team of Charlie O’Reilly, Janet Driscoll and Ronnie Hutchinson were decisive 13-8 winners, but the second trio of Chris Bigmore, Cecily Young and Tony Prior, who raced into an 8-1 lead, had to withstand a fight back from their hosts before sealing a narrow 13-12 success.

Next came a first ever win for Wellington as Honiton duo Prior and Hutchinson went down 13-9 in the opening doubles. However, the other two doubles saw Young and O’Reilly and then Bigmore and Driscoll, claim two strong wins at 13-7 and 13-10 respectively for Honiton to take the overall match honours.

Later in the week, under the floodlights at Exeter based Isca, Honiton went down 4-1. It all started well for Honiton as Bigmore, O’Reilly and John Driscoll controlled the opening triples game to win 13-5. Next up were Hutchinson, Young and Janet Driscoll, who were involved in a close contest that the home side won 13-8. The opening doubles match saw Hutchinson and John Driscoll beaten 13-3 and that defeat was followed by 13-5 reversals for the pairings of Bigmore and Janet Driscoll and Young and O’Reilly.

Honiton felt the score line at Isca did flatter the hosts a bit, but with one win chalked up were quite pleased overall with the three points gained from the first two matches, particularly as both were away fixtures and a few players had to be drafted in having not played matches in a year or longer.

Next up is their first home encounter of the season, a tough match against the reigning champions Chudleigh.