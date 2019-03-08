Honiton petanque suffer mixed fortunes in meetings with North Devon teams

Action from a singles petanque match Archant

It was a day of two halves when Honiton Petanque entertained the two North Devon teams, writes Chris Bigmore.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First up, against Pig On The Hill from Westward Ho!, Honiton dominated from start to finish on their way to a 4-1 success.

However, in their second match, Honiton were surprised by Torridge who turned the tables on them and won the match 4-1!

In the meeting with Pig On The Hill, Honiton won both the triples matches and then took two of the three singles meeting.

Confidence was therefore high as they took on Torridge, who had previously never had any success on visits to Mountbatten Park.

The Triples ended all square and, as the doubles got underway all seemed sound for the hosts as they were comfortably ahead in two of the three games. However, Torridge staged a superb comeback to win 4-1.

Match scores: versus Pig In The Hill: Triples - Carol Williams, Charlie O'Reilly and Cecily Young, won 13-7 and Ron Hutchinson, Den Williams and Jenny Lavender, won 13-12. Doubles: J Lavender and C Young, lost 13-12, C&D Williams won 13-5, and C Bigmore and C O'Reilly, won 13-2.

Versus Torridge: Triples: R Hutchinson, D Williams and J Lavender, lost 13-12, C Bigmore, C Williams and C Young, won 13-3. Doubles: J Lavender and R Hutchinson, lost 13-6; C Bigmore and C O'Reilly, lost 13-7 and C&D Williams lost 13-0.

With eight matches completed, the league has now reached the halfway point of the season and Honiton sit in a healthy third spot with 16 points.

Above them are Ottery St Mary, who sit top with 21 points and in third place are Plymouth side Mayflower with 17 points.

The next action for Honiton sees them travel to North Devon for the reverse of the two fixtures just played.

Three Honiton players, Ron Hutchinson, Chris Bigmore and Jenny Lavender, were selected as one of six triple teams to represent Devon at the recent match against Kernow, played at St Day in Cornwall.

Although Devon were disappointed to lose the encounter 21-15 the Honiton trio played their part by winning three of their six games, including beating the top two rated Cornish triples.