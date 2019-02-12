Honiton Petanque suffer narrow defeat in national competition

The Honiton an dNorthey Boules Club teams before their meeting in the third roudn of the EC Plate. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE Archant

Although club sessions have continued throughout the winter, Honiton Petanque were back in competitive action last week, writes Chris Bigmore.

Action fromthe Honiton versus Northey Boules Club EC Plate 3rd Round tie. Pictire CHRIS BIGMORE Action fromthe Honiton versus Northey Boules Club EC Plate 3rd Round tie. Pictire CHRIS BIGMORE

With the season proper soon to get underway, Honiton were in last 16 action of the 2018/19 Eurocup National Plate competition taking on Northey Boules Club.

Honiton earned the right to host the opposition after a win over Bath Sporting Cocks in the previous round played last November.

Honiton’s preparations for the visit of the Wiltshire-based team had been good and it was hoped that home advantage would play its part.

In the event they couldn’t quite pull it off and were narrowly beaten 3-2 in a closely fought match that went down to the wire.

In the first round of triples; Ronnie Hutchinson, Charlie O’Reilly and Jenny Lavender got off to a solid start, but their experienced visitors soon had the measure of the ground, first pegging them back before going on to the win 13-8.

Cecily Young, Tony Prior and Chris Bigmore were engaged in a longer affair, but they did manage to come out of it with a 13-10 success.

Honiton got off to a flying start in the doubles round with Bigmore and Young making fairly short work of their opponents, winning 13-6 to leave the overall match score 2-1 in favour of Honiton.

The second pairing of Lavender and O’Reilly went down 13-5 and this left everything to be decided on the third and final pairs match.

For Honiton, Hutchinson and Prior matched their opponents extremely well, and even managed to get their noses in front 10-9 late in the contest.

However, in a tense finish, the Northey pair then produced some really top quality pointing to get the four points they needed to take the game 13-10, and the overall match 3-2 to claim the quarter-final place and leave the home side exiting the competition.

Honiton Petanque can be rightly proud of their performance, not just in this match, but the whole Eurocup/Plate campaign. A good deal of experience was gained and should set them up nicely for the Devon League season which begins this month.