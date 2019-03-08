Advanced search

Honiton Petanque targeting a top three Devon League finish

PUBLISHED: 09:50 10 August 2019

Honiton Petanque returned from an away double header at Plymouth banking a maximum six point haul, writes Chris Bigmore.

The two wins move Honiton up to third place, and they are edged out of second place currently by Chudleigh on points difference.

The victories were unexpectedly decisive as Brickfields Sports, where both teams are based, is normally a tough place to play and Honiton travelled just hoping to scrap for a few points.

All the team contributed to the results with some very good performances in both matches on the day.

First up, were Mayflower, who are enjoying a great season and started the match still with aspirations to challenge Ottery St Mary for the title.

Their hopes were quickly dented though as Honiton raced into a 2-0 lead after the triples round, (Ron Hutchinson together with Den and Carol Williams, 13-8; and Cecily Young, Jenny Lavender and Chris Bigmore, 13-7) before doubles success for Hutchison and Lavender, 13-2 and Den and Carol Williams, 13-6, gave Honiton an unassailable 4-0 led. Mayflower took the final double with Young and Bigmore beaten 13-6, but the match honours went to Honiton 4-1.

Next up were Plymouth who have had a mixed season, but they are always formidable opponents on their own terrain and that honours were even at 1-1 after the opening triples matches with a 13-7 defeat for Hutchinson and the Williams pairing followed by a 13-11 success for Yojng, Lavender and Bigmore.

However, if the triples were shared the singles went the way of Honiton with a clean sweep of all three matches. C and D Williams won 13-5, Young and Bigmore won 13-8 and Hutchinson and Lavender won 13-11 leaving Honiton overall 4-1 winners.

The day's play resulted in Honiton leapfrogging Mayflower in the table and, with just three matches to go their season's target of 30 points and a top five finish may have to be revised!

Next up will probably be the season's hardest match on paper, an away fixture at Chudleigh. But that also represents an opportunity to move above them, and, with two home matches to finish the season off with, a chance to at least maintain third spot in the league.

