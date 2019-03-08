Advanced search

Honiton Petanque team impress in win over Chudleigh

PUBLISHED: 07:47 11 September 2019

Petanque

Archant

Honiton Petanque recorded a decisive 4-1 victory at Chudleigh in the penultimate round of Devon League matches, writes Chris Bigmore.

The win moves the club into second place and was a continuation of their fine end-of-season form, scoring their third consecutive away success.

The impressive nature of the win was a surprise at the home of last year's champions on their notoriously difficult terrain.

The team were quickly into their stride in the first round of triples with Ron Hutchinson and Den and Carol Williams running out 13-9 winners.

That was soon followed by the second trio of Cecily Young, Jenny Lavender and Chris Bigmore scoring a 13-10 win in their game. The match was then secured in the Doubles round when Young and Bigmore and the Williams pair took their games 13-3 and 13-6 respectively.

Chudleigh managed a consolation win in the final game as Hutchinson and Lavender went down 13-10. Some of the games were close affairs, but overall Honiton kept control of the match from the start.

Earlier, Chudleigh had also suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Ottery St Mary, a win that gave the Otters the three points they needed to secure this season's title. Honiton finish with a final round of two home fixtures against Isca and Wellington, both sides at or near the foot of the table, so on paper at least two winnable matches.

If the right scores are achieved a runners-up spot in the league will be confirmed and mean both East Devon clubs occupying the top two places.

