Honiton petanque team spring a big surprise against champions Chudleigh

Petanque Archant

After an indifferent start to the season Honiton Petanque were viewing the visit last weekend of Chudleigh with some trepidation, writes Chris Bigmore.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors arrived boasting the status of current league champions and Honiton were also missing some regular players.

In the event, the whole team put in impressive performances to take the match 3-2, and though the result went down to the wire this was no chance win as Honiton applied themselves well to control matters on their own terrain.

First up was the triples round with the team of Cecily Young, Tony Prior and Chris Bigmore storming out to 7-0 after just two ends.

From there they controlled and managed the game home to win 13-5. The game involving the second trio of Janet Driscoll, Ron Hutchinson and Jenny Lavender was a tighter affair, but at the halfway mark the Honiton team had their noses in front and more than matching their opponents.

However, one loose end saw the host team lose five points and the Chudleigh triple then saw out the game 13-7.

All square 1-1 at the halfway stage, but the doubles round did not start well for Honiton.

The visitors went into a 2-1 match lead after Prior and Hutchinson were fairly swiftly beaten in their game 13-3 by a very strong Chudleigh pair.

There was no panic though from the Honiton ranks as Bigmore aand Young, despite trailing 4-0 in the early ends, gradually took control of their game and went on to a comfortable 13-8 win.

The match was again all square so all rested on the final game involving Lavender and Driscoll.

But again the host team looked comfortable as they built a lead and kept the Chudleigh duo in check, eventually running out 13-9 winners. With that game the match was secured 3-2 in Honiton's favour.

In the early stages of the season Honiton sit in a steady mid-table position with six points after three games.

The next round of fixtures will see them face two more matches at Mountbatten Park against Plymouth and new league entrants Mayflower, who hail from the same city.