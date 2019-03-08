Advanced search

Honiton RC members in action at the Sibelco Templar 10

PUBLISHED: 09:16 06 November 2019

Honiton Running Club members at the inaugural Sidmouth 10k meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton Running Club members at the inaugural Sidmouth 10k meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

A number of Honiton Running Club (HRC) took part in Teignbridge Trotters Running Club's Sibelco Templar 10, writes Judy Davey.

This is a multi-terrain starting and finishing at Stover School, Newton Abbot.

The course took runners through the picturesque Stover Country Park as well as the fields at Teigngrace.

This year due to the flooding, the route was shortened to eight miles. Liam Dingle was first back for HRC coming 44th just missing out finishing under the hour by 32 seconds.

Hannah Brown and Sharon Wells finished virtually together with Hannah coming 126th in 1:13:11 and Sharon just one place and four seconds later. The race was won by Lee Turner in 48:59. There were 268 finishers.

