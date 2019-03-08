Advanced search

Honiton RC members launch a new season of Marathon running

PUBLISHED: 12:04 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 25 April 2019

The first Sunday of April saw a number of Honiton Running Club (HRC) members launch the spring marathon season with the Greater Manchester Marathon, writes Judy Davey.

First back for HRC was Steve and Michelle Selley in a time of four hours and 15 minutes.

Anna Dalzell was next back in 4:19 with Claire Rouse finishing in 4:32 and then came Vanessa Knowles in 4:38. Just one week later, Vanessa was tackling the Brighton Marathon finishing in 4:51.

