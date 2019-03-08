Honiton RC members out in force for the Clyst Hydon Huff

Honiton Running Club (HRC) had a great turnout at the Clyst Hydon Huff last Sunday, writes Judy Davey.

Now in its fourth year, this is a 10k run mainly around the lanes local to Clyst Hydon, but also taking in a couple of loops around Ashclyst Forest which is always muddy and it didn't disappoint for Sunday's race.

The race was won by Mark Jeffreys in 42:01 and the first HRC runner home was Mike Mears, finishing sixth in a time of 45:39. Adam Rooke followed; 14th in 48:23.

Jo Davey was first back for Honiton ladies, finishing as third lady and 23rd overall in a time of 51:40.

What's more, her fine run meant she was delighted to take home her first ever trophy!

Sean Monger finished 25th in 52:01 with Jay Sweetman just one place and 10 seconds later.

Howard Bidmead had a great run to come just two places after Jay in 53:20.

Steve Davey came 34th in 54:47 with his wife, Judy, hot on his heels coming 37th in 55:23 and winning her age category.

Other HRC finishing sports and times were: Roger Saunders, 40th, 55:42; Daniella Monger, 73rd, 63:47; Mandy Ward, 75th, 65:09; Kate Harding, 78th, 65:43; Pip Vanham, 93rd, 69:21 and Catherine Monger, 110th, 72:52. There were 140 finishers.

On the same day, Olivia Higginson and Luke Holway took part in the Exeter Half Marathon.

It is a great flat route along Exeter Quay to St David's and back to Marsh Barton and the Quay to finish. It was hot and humid in places, but Luke and Olivia did extremely well with Luke finishing in just over one hour and 50 minutes which is a new personal best (PB) and Olivia did 1:54.

They were rewarded with a colourful medal of the Cathedral and a great T-shirt.