Honiton RC quartet complete the Jurassic Coast 10k

PUBLISHED: 09:19 29 July 2019

Honiton Running Club quartet at the Jurassic Coast 10k meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton Running Club quartet at the Jurassic Coast 10k meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Four members of Honiton Running Club (HRC) took part in the Jurassic Coast 10k multi-terrain run, writes Judy Davey.

The run has the base at Budleigh Salterton and runners are taken along public footpaths, quiet country lanes and the undulating coast path.

It is one of the most scenic 10ks around and all money raised goes to FORCE Cancer Charity.

The race was won by Dave Grima in a time of 37 minutes and 37 seconds.

Joint-first, in terms of the HRC quartet, were Rachel Hennessey and Luke Holway, who ran together with Wile E Coyote, the club mascot.

They finished 158th in 57:36. Debbie Vinnicombe finished next for HRC, coming 243rd in 1:07:38 and Vanessa Knowles completed the line-up coming 264th in 1:09:20. There were 324 finishers.

