Honiton RC’s Paula Ferris builds up for London Marathon at Granite Way Race

Honiton Running Club member Paula Ferris who took part in the Granite Way meeting. Picture AVR Archant

The penultimate Sunday of March saw Paula Ferris from Honiton Running Club (HRC) participate in the 20-mile Granite Way Race in Okehampton, organised by Exeter City Community Trust, writes Judy Davey.

Paula was looking to use the run, raced in ideal conditions, as preparation for the London Marathon on April 28.

The route was flat with little inclines along the way at various points, an ‘out and back’ loop completed twice, with excellent support along the way.

The plan was to use the route as a pacing exercise to try and maintain a steady consistent run.

Paula’s aim for the marathon is around the four hour mark; the goal, therefore, was three hours of running. Paula completed the 20 miles in a time of 2:51, marginally quicker than planned, but felt good and strong over the whole distance. Paula is raising money for the local charity ‘The Baton’. If you would like to read Paula’s story and donate to this amazing worthwhile cause, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulaFerris