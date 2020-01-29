Advanced search

Honiton RCs Howard Bidmead runs well at The South West Vets' Cross Country

PUBLISHED: 15:14 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 29 January 2020

Action from the 2020 SW Vets AC cross-country championships raced at Sidford on the final weekend of January. Picture: CHRIS WOODCOCK

Action from the 2020 SW Vets AC cross-country championships raced at Sidford on the final weekend of January. Picture: CHRIS WOODCOCK

The South West Vets' Cross Country Championships took place at Sidford Sports Fields near Sidmouth on the final Sunday of January, writes Judy Davey.

The weather was wet and windy making the ground wet, boggy and slippery.

This was a six kilometre course and consisted of three and a half laps of the sports fields.

The championships are for South West based veteran athletes with prizes awarded to the first three in each category between O35's to the O70's.

Howard Bidmead, of HRC, was competing in the 60 to 64 category and finished second in a time of 29:59.

The event was won overall by Eddie O'Gorman from City of Salisbury AC who completed it in a time of 24:37.

