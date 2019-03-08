Advanced search

Honiton RCs Howard Bidmead runs well at 'tough' Jersey Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:10 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 13 June 2019

Honiton Running Club (HRC) member Howard Bidmead was one of some 5,000 runners that took part in the 2019 Jersey half marathon, writes Judy Davey.

This was Howard's third Jersey half marathon, one of his favourite races. Despite the 9.15am start, the sun was shining, making conditions very warm!

The race starts in St Ouens village and heads two miles out to the infamous five-mile coast road along St Ouens Bay.

This is one long road which culminates in a massive climb at Corbiere. From here the route is shaded along the old railway line which brings the runners into St Aubin's Bay and the final three miles along the coastal walk into St Helier and the finish. Howard had a good run and passed several runners that had unfortunatley succumbed to the heat!

However, he does report that the final three mile stretch along the sea front was extremely hard. Indeed, Howard described the experience as: "I could see the finish, but it never seemed to get any closer!"

Just 502 runners completed the race with Howard taking 141st spot in a time of 1:45:27, which was good enough to see him home as the fifth of the 15 racing in the O60 category. The race was run by Phil Taylor in a time of 1:15:13.

