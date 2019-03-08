Honiton RCS Junior Woodland Relay meeting proves a huge success

The first Tuesday of June saw the staging of second Honiton Running Club (HRC) organised Junior's Woodland Relay meeting, held at Escot Park, writes Judy Davey.

The juniors ran in teams of three with 10 teams from HRC and six teams from West Hill School.

These were divided into two age groups; Under-11 and Under-16 with the U11s doing a one mile route through Escot woods and the U16 following a 1.3 mile route with a slight detour around a field before joining the same route as the U11s.

With well-marked routes and marshals to point them in the right direction all juniors make it around safely.

The weather was kinder this year and it only started to rain whilst packing up, but by this time most of the cakes had been eaten so nothing was spoilt.

The fastest individuals were; U11 girl - Amber McDermott of HRC in a time of 6:54; U11 boy - Sam Smart of West Hill in 6:26; U16 girl - Piper Leisk of HRC in 9:56 and U16 boy - Finlay Downes of HRC in 8:43.

In terms of the team winners; the U11 boys relay was won by the West Hill team of Sam Smart, Oscar Finch and Evan Perkins; the U11 girls, by the HRC team of Amber McDermott, Bea Knight and Josie Willy; the U11 mixed by the HRC team of Rose Williams, Izzy Pollard and Finnan Driscoll; the U16 boys by the HRC team of Kaiden Chippen, Finlay Downes and Alfie Gibbins; the U16 girls by the HRC team of Piper Leisk, Macey Bennett and Holly Jackson and the U16 mixed relay was won by the HRC team of Becky Taviner, Jonathon Triner and Ben Totten.

Last, but certainly not least, thanks go to all those who helped with extra special thanks to all at Escot Park for allowing their grounds to be used again this year.